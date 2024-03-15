AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($160.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a £110 ($140.94) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($137.09) to GBX 9,900 ($126.84) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £125 ($160.15) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £117.13 ($150.06).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £104.08 ($133.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,490.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,461 ($121.22) and a one year high of £123.92 ($158.77). The business has a fifty day moving average price of £103.37 and a 200-day moving average price of £104.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 156 ($2.00) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,651.01%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

