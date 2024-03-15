Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 14th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTC opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.19. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

About Astrotech

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 515.23%.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

