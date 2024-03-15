Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Atlas Price Performance

ATCOL opened at $24.50 on Friday. Atlas has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

