Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Sells $998,500.00 in Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AESI opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AESI. Barclays raised their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.
