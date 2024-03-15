AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

T stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.