AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 14th total of 142,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AudioCodes Stock Down 1.4 %

AudioCodes stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 11,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,786. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $402.15 million, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

AUDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 669.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 710.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

