Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Up 31.1% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $55.65 or 0.00081949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $21.00 billion and $2.43 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00018654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00018219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,000,842 coins and its circulating supply is 377,311,202 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.