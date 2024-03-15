Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.84% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $27,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. 137,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,729. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

