Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Holdings Boosted by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 10.4% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.77. 111,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.