Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.74) per share.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.10.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $71,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after acquiring an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $24,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after acquiring an additional 309,362 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.