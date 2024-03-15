Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned 0.10% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after buying an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 51.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXSM. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.10.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.61. 787,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

