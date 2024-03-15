Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset Acquires 21,000 Shares

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 12,500 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 20,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Shares of AZM stock opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.50. The company has a market cap of C$66.60 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Azimut Exploration ( CVE:AZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

