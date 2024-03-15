Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Receives C$48.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of BDGI opened at C$46.24 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$24.55 and a 12 month high of C$48.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Stephen James Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00. Insiders bought a total of 2,163 shares of company stock worth $72,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

