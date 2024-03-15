BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,234 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,314 ($16.84).

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.63) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($16.02) to GBX 1,450 ($18.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.94) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 1,294.50 ($16.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,150.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,209.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,108.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Nicole Piasecki acquired 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.44) per share, for a total transaction of £49,955.40 ($64,004.36). In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total transaction of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28). Also, insider Nicole Piasecki bought 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.44) per share, with a total value of £49,955.40 ($64,004.36). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,706. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

