Baidu Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 51,877 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical volume of 39,252 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 0.6 %

BIDU traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.96. The company had a trading volume of 316,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,217. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu has a one year low of $96.58 and a one year high of $160.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Baidu

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.