Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 14th total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Balchem Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.04. 60,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $159.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 9,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $1,435,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,362.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,630 shares of company stock worth $11,843,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Balchem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 767,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

