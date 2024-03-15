Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 4,677 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.6% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $283.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,667,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

