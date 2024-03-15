Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 245 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,945,673,000 after buying an additional 184,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after buying an additional 565,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after buying an additional 353,521 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.45.

Accenture Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,443. Accenture plc has a one year low of $243.52 and a one year high of $387.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.