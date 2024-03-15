Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 374 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $1,049,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.93. 1,612,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,830. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.