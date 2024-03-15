Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 1.9% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $24,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $675.89. 291,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.39. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

