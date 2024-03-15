Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $4,517,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $27,192,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 299.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $335.59. 726,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,557. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $347.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

