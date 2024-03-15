Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $15.82 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,012. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

