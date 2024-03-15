Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $17.54 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,809 shares of company stock valued at $10,267,004 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $254.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.28. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.75 and a fifty-two week high of $255.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

