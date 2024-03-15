Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $92.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,288. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $95.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

