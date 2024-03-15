Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,091,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 480,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,533. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.