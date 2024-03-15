Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $3.61 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,207,000 after purchasing an additional 395,289 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 73,274 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 624,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,786,000 after buying an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. 850,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.7519 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.