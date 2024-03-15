Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Increases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned about 0.09% of Regency Centers worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 641.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on REG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. 891,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,852. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.37%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.