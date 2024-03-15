Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 276 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned approximately 0.05% of Garmin worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Trading Down 0.8 %

GRMN traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,194. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.