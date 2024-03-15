Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 2,909 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.17. 5,567,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,791,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.