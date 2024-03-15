Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 4,233 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.94. 3,365,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,611,182. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

