Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in February

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,695,700 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the February 14th total of 2,094,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 816.9 days.

Banco Santander Price Performance

BCDRF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,736. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.