Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in February

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,695,700 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the February 14th total of 2,094,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 816.9 days.
Banco Santander Price Performance
BCDRF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,736. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $4.49.
