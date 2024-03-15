Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $52.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,919 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 231,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

