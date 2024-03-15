Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the February 14th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Bank of the James Financial Group

In related news, Director William C. Bryant III acquired 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,028. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

