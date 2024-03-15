Barclays Upgrades Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $61.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.83.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3,424.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.