Baron Wealth Management LLC Has $220,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Haleon by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 389,194 shares during the period. QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 36.8% during the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 709,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 190,836 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 32.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 345,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 85,357 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 216,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLN opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

