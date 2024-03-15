Baron Wealth Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

PNC stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.97. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

