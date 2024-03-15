Baron Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $13,516,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QuantumScape by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in QuantumScape by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 900,249 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Up 0.5 %

QuantumScape stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on QS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $225,291.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,343.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $225,291.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,343.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,735. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

