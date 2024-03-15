Baron Wealth Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 120.45%.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

