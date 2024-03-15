Baron Wealth Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,863 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,476,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after purchasing an additional 683,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,111,000 after buying an additional 118,706 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

