Baron Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 204,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,753,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 101,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $4,152,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MCD opened at $281.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

