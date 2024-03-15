Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Takes $211,000 Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 60,775 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $72.93. 565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,707. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.49 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $320.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

