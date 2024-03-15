Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Up 25.7% in February

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 14th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BELFB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,716. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $712.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.43. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

