Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $294.11 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $294.11 million and $2.01 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.28 or 0.05414655 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00082526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00018874 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00018824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00018296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

