Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLAC remained flat at $10.64 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,297. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLAC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

