Berenberg Bank Lowers St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 750

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.89) to GBX 750 ($9.61) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($10.16) to GBX 637 ($8.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 955 ($12.24) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of St. James’s Place to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,062.40 ($13.61).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 431.30 ($5.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21,420.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 602.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 683.85. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 410.40 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,245 ($15.95).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is -120,000.00%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

