Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $936.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $67,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

