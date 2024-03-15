Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Down 4.3%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 23,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 44,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $699.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.