Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Down 4.3%

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Free Report) shares were down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 23,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 44,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $699.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

