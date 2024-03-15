Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Down 4.3%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 23,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 44,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $699.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.13%.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
