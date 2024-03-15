BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stake Reduced by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,886 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,163,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,906,000 after acquiring an additional 275,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,013,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,597,000 after buying an additional 48,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,341 shares of company stock worth $6,780,486. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.59. The company had a trading volume of 276,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 95.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.