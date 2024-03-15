Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 368,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 868,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.
A number of analysts have commented on BMEA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,139 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
