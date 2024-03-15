Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Up 58.1% in February

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 14th total of 714,600 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 428,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 45,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,306. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

